Brandon Nimmo has a sore shoulder, but Mets don't think it's a serious issue

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Newsday
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Nimmo was out of the Mets’ lineup Thursday against the Pirates — in a game postponed due to rain — because of a sore left shoulder. The Mets do not believe it to be a serious issue, and he would have been available off the bench had the game happened, manager Luis Rojas said. But it was enough to keep Nimmo sidelined for what would have been a second game in a row, after he sat out for most of nightcap in the Mets’ doubleheader against the Brewers on Wednesday.

MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBYardbarker

Notebook: Mets-Pirates Rained Out, Nimmo Dealing With Shoulder Soreness, Stock Optioned To Syracuse

In the words of the great DJ Khaled in reference to all the postponed Mets games this season: "Anotha one." The Mets suffered their second postponement in the last three days and third in the past week due to heavy rain storms and flooding. And they will now be forced to play their 10th doubleheader of the season, as well as four games in three days against the Pirates over the weekend.
MLBnumberfire.com

Brandon Nimmo leading off for Mets on Friday

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nimmo will start in center field on Friday and bat first versus right-hander J.T. Brubaker and the Pirates. Kevin Pillar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nimmo for 10.5 FanDuel points...
MLBaudacy.com

WATCH: Brandon Nimmo continues stellar play with home run robbery

Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters before Saturday’s game that Brandon Nimmo was playing the best center field of his career, both in the minors and majors. Nimmo made his skipper look like a prophet once Saturday’s game against the Pirates got underway. With two outs in the top of...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: On bench for Game 2

Nimmo is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Brewers. Nimmo hit leadoff in the matinee and went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two strikeouts, and he'll take a seat for the nightcap with lefty Brett Anderson starting for Milwaukee. Kevin Pillar will patrol center field in his place.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Not in Thursday's lineup

Nimmo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates. Nimmo was on the bench for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Milwaukee and finds himself on the bench again Thursday. Kevin Pillar will receive another start in center field in his place.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Plates two, scores twice in win

Nimmo (shoulder) went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 13-4 win over Pittsburgh. Nimmo was set to rest Thursday, but rain postponed the contest. He was good to go Friday, and he was able to make a solid impact from the leadoff spot. The outfielder is 5-for-12 with three doubles in his last four games. He's slashing .337/.430/.457 with one home run, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored, two stolen bases and eight doubles through 108 plate appearances overall.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo feeling ‘very good’ after injury scare

Prior to postponing the start of their series against the Pirates on Thursday night, the Mets announced that Brandon Nimmo would not be in the lineup. The center fielder’s left shoulder was sore following a diving catch in Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Milwaukee. He was on the bench to begin Game 2, but entered late as a pinch hitter.
MLBaudacy.com

Report: Mets don't want to deal top prospects at trade deadline

The Mets have weathered several injury storms and still sit atop first place in the NL East, while starting pitching reinforcements like Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard could be on the way before a potential playoff run. Given New York’s success so far this season, and with the trade deadline...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: 4 trades for a pitcher to ease our Jacob deGrom injury pain

Jacob deGrom has landed on the 10-day IL with forearm tightness. It’s the worst nightmare New York Mets fans could have experienced. Without him for an extended period of time, the club’s chances at maintaining their lead atop to the National League East feels a whole lot tougher. Fortunately, this...
MLBNewsday

Mets hoping bats get hot as they open second half in Pittsburgh

The Mets are in first place, and they know they are in first place, but forgive them if they aren’t aware of the specifics beyond that. "I haven’t really heard the guys talk much about the standings or how many games up we are," Michael Conforto said Sunday, before the Mets went their separate ways for the All-Star break. "I couldn’t even tell you how many games up we are."
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Francisco Lindor: Exits with side soreness

Lindor exited Friday's game against the Pirates with right side soreness, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Side soreness can sometimes lead to an oblique injury designation, but it sounds like Lindor is day-to-day for now. He went 1-for-3 prior to exiting and was replaced by Luis Guillorme. Lindor will be examined Saturday morning.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Cracks second homer of 2021

Nimmo went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and three walks Saturday against the Pirates. Nimmo got a hold of a Clay Holmes offering in the top of the ninth to give the Mets a 7-5 lead. It was the second homer of the year for Nimmo, who added a trio of walks to up his on-base percentage to .423. A career .258 hitter entering the season, Nimmo is hitting .312 over 131 plate appearances on the year.

