Brandon Nimmo has a sore shoulder, but Mets don't think it's a serious issue

Brandon Nimmo was out of the Mets’ lineup Thursday against the Pirates — in a game postponed due to rain — because of a sore left shoulder. The Mets do not believe it to be a serious issue, and he would have been available off the bench had the game happened, manager Luis Rojas said. But it was enough to keep Nimmo sidelined for what would have been a second game in a row, after he sat out for most of nightcap in the Mets’ doubleheader against the Brewers on Wednesday.