Will there be a Death Stranding PS5 upgrade to the Director’s Cut for those that own the original?

gamerevolution.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there a Death Stranding PS5 upgrade for anyone who owns the PS4 version? Is there a Death Stranding Director’s Cut upgrade for PS4 players with the regular or Deluxe Edition versions? There may not be a Death Stranding Director’s Cut PS4 or PC release, but it is confirmed that there will be a proper Death Stranding PS4 to PS5 upgrade. Here are all the details on how to get the Death Stranding Director’s Cut PS5 upgrade for PS4 game owners.

www.gamerevolution.com

#Death Stranding#Final Fantasy Vii Remake#Vii#Ghost Of Tsushima#Deluxe#Psn#Final Fantasy Vii Remake
