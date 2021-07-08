Will there be a Death Stranding PS5 upgrade to the Director’s Cut for those that own the original?

Psychonauts 2 studio founder Tim Schafer says he was surprised by the response garnered from the reveal of the upcoming game’s accessibility features. As part of an interview with GamesRadar+, when asked if the comments about accessibility in Psychonauts 2 surprised him, Schafer responded: “I was kind of surprised that it was news. Like I was really happy to be on the right side of that, I just thought everyone knew this and that it’s obvious that games should be enjoyed by everyone.”