Phoenix dog-sitter arrested on suspicion of breaking into home

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home in Phoenix and hid inside a room for about an hour, azfamily reported.

Court documents state officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 40th Street and Campbell Avenue around 3:15 a.m. on Friday.

On arrival, officials said the officers found a home with a shattered backdoor and blood on the glass. The officers reportedly heard a man in an upstairs room.

Police asked the man to come outside for two minutes before he eventually did. The man was allegedly inside for an hour.

Andres Fernando Mendez Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing and criminal damage.

Authorities said Gonzalez told investigators he was dog-sitting next door and one of the dogs ran out of the house and ran away.

Gonzalez allegedly couldn't remember anything once he entered the house until he encountered officers. He reportedly told investigators he was drinking and had four drinks.

Police said $569 worth of damage was found in the home.