Crown Point, IN

Trial canceled for co-defendant of man whose murder conviction was overturned

By Sarah Reese
NWI.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROWN POINT — A 67-year-old man released from jail in late May after his co-defendant's murder conviction was overturned won't face a jury next month. Pierre Catlett, of Harvey, Illinois, had been scheduled to stand trial starting Aug. 30 on charges linked to the homicide of off-duty Hammond police Officer Lawrence J. "Larry" Pucalik on Nov. 14, 1980, during a robbery at the Holiday Inn-Southeast, formerly at the intersection of Cline Avenue and Interstate 80/94.

