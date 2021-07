Summer is the season of barbecue. Whether cooking it at home in your yard or heading out to your favorite restaurant, barbecuing is a seasonal staple. And sure, the Southern states are known for preparing this type of cuisine. But that doesn’t mean New Jersey doesn’t have its fair share of places perfecting this style of cooking. Dishing out smoked brisket, ribs, beans cornbread and more, there are plenty of establishments to choose from to get your barbecue fix. Not sure where to begin? If you’re in New Jersey, start with these 25 barbecue joints serving up all the favorites.