Kings Point, NY

Kings Point man accused of stealing two Harlem brownstones

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com
Newsday
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kings Point man is accused of stealing two Harlem brownstones via deed theft and mortgage fraud nearly a decade ago, the state attorney general’s office said Thursday. Joseph Makhani, 58, was indicted and charged with several crimes alleging that in 2012 he illegally took over the two properties, using falsified and forged documents to cover up the scheme and keep control away from the true owners, according to a news release from the office.

www.newsday.com

