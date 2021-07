On his first day on the job, new LSU President William Tate spoke about the sexual misconduct scandal that has led to lawsuits against the university and a tarnished image. Tate, saying Tuesday he wants the university to handle Title IX cases “from a trauma-informed perspective,” promises to look at the policies put in place by Tom Galligan, the former interim president and current dean of the Law Center, but adds he will likely have a different approach than his predecessor, Louisiana Illuminator reports.