Buffalo Rock Pepsi, Target Join Forces to Help Students in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of West Alabama. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Alabama, east central Alabama, northeast Alabama and west central Alabama, including the following areas, in central Alabama, Bibb, Blount, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega and Walker. In east central Alabama, Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne and Randolph. In northeast Alabama, Cherokee and Etowah. In west central Alabama, Tuscaloosa. * Through this evening. * Expected heavy rainfall across the watch area may result in localized flash flooding, especially in urban, low-lying and poor drainage areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.