Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Buffalo Rock Pepsi, Target Join Forces to Help Students in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

By Noah Lueker
Posted by 
Nick 97.5
Nick 97.5
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buffalo Rock, Tuscaloosa's local Pepsi distributor, has partnered with Operation Backpack, Boys & Girls Clubs of West Alabama, the YMCA of Tuscaloosa and their newest sponsor, Target of Tuscaloosa, to collect school supplies for children in need. Operation Backpack is a nationwide fundraising initiative designed to provide children in need...

nick975.com

Comments / 0

Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
304
Followers
564
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nick975.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Ymca#Charity#Buffalo Rock Pepsi#Target Join Forces#Target Of Tuscaloosa#Operation Backpack#The Boys Girls Clubs#The Ymca Of Tuscaloosa#Jaycee Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Pepsi
News Break
Charities
Related
Nick 97.5

National Weather Service Issues Flash Flood Watch for Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of West Alabama. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Alabama, east central Alabama, northeast Alabama and west central Alabama, including the following areas, in central Alabama, Bibb, Blount, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega and Walker. In east central Alabama, Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne and Randolph. In northeast Alabama, Cherokee and Etowah. In west central Alabama, Tuscaloosa. * Through this evening. * Expected heavy rainfall across the watch area may result in localized flash flooding, especially in urban, low-lying and poor drainage areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Alabama StatePosted by
Nick 97.5

What’s the Deal with All These Alligators in Tuscaloosa, Alabama?

Gators are never welcome in Tuscaloosa (looking at you, Dan Mullen) but alligator sightings in our city seem to have increased exponentially. What's the deal?. Tuscaloosa Police nabbed an eight-foot alligator at Liberty Recycling Plant back in 2017, and in May of this year a 12-footer was found dead on the railroad tracks off 35th Street.
Nick 97.5

Peramsetty: 27 Cases of Contagious COVID-19 Delta Variant in Alabama

Infectious disease experts think that Alabama is likely to have an outbreak of COVID this coming fall due to the lack of vaccinations. Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty told 95.3 The Bear's Steve Shannon Morning Show he's very concerned that Alabama has the lowest immunization rate against COVID-19 in the country. The...
Nick 97.5

Nick’s Kids Foundation Aids in Northport Flooding Recovery

Tuesday afternoon the Nick's Kids Foundation announced via its Twitter account a contribution toward Temporary Emergency Services of West Alabama to aid flood victims in Northport still reeling from the June 19 storm produced by Tropical Storm Claudette. West Alabama's Temporary Emergency Services office is located at 1705 15th St....
Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa Academy’s Jaclyn Foster Named 2021 Alabama History Teacher of the Year

Jaclyn Foster, one of Tuscaloosa Academy's middle school instructors, received the 2021 Alabama History Teacher of the Year award from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Presented annually, this award highlights the importance of history education by honoring memorable teachers. Parents, students, teachers and administrators nominated over 8,510 teachers...
Alabama StatePosted by
Nick 97.5

Flea Market Raising Funds for 2 Elementary Schools Friday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

West Alabama Wholesale, a local automotive dealer on Skyland Boulevard, is hosting a community-wide flea market to raise funds for two local elementary schools. "What we're doing is making sure they have necessary supplies. They were hit especially hard last year because of COVID," said Tre Lanier, Sales and Marketing Director at West Alabama Wholesale. "On top of that, we are hoping to integrate more into the community and show we're more than just a car lot."
Nick 97.5

One of Alabama’s Most Vicious Serial Killers Lived in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Did you know that one of Alabama's most notorious serial killers actually lived in the Druid City?. I first learned of Jeremy Brian Jones in an episode of the Netflix reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, (I won't spoil it for you in case you haven't seen it yet) and I immediately set off on a journey to learn more about this monster. I admit that I haven't slept well since reading about this man's heinous crimes.
Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Woman Retires After 4 Decades in Sales at University Mall

A Tuscaloosa woman who has spent her career serving customers in the retail industry is announcing her retirement after 40 years at the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard. In a letter to the Tuscaloosa Thread, Mrs. Maggie Adams Lee said she began selling clothes and other items at the 1981 grand opening of Parisian, Inc., in the mall. Parisian was a Birmingham-based department store founded in 1877 that was independently owned and operated for more than 100 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy