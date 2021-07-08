FirstService Residential has been selected to provide property management services for Copperleaf Property Owners Association

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced that the Company will begin the process of seeding its American Home REIT Inc. (the "REIT") ("AHR") by transferring over twenty (20) single family rental homes ("SFR"), all currently occupied with long term leases , to the REIT. The Group targets to increase the number of SFR homes under the REIT to more than one hundred (100) homes by the end of 2021.