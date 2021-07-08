Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Video Appears to Show Lil Baby Getting Arrested While With James Harden in Paris

By Aleia Woods
Posted by 
Y105
Y105
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lil Baby was apparently arrested overseas in France while attending Paris Fashion Week with NBA star James Harden today. According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (July 8), Baby and Harden, a close friend of the rapper, were stopped by police while in Paris because they apparently were in possession of marijuana. While the details are sparse at the moment, multiple angles of video footage have surfaced online, which shows a number of Paris police officers surrounding and searching Harden while Lil Baby appears to be in custody.

y105music.com

Comments / 0

Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kanye West
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Tmz#Baby And Harden#Espn#Honey#Xxl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAradionowindy.com

James Harden Spotted With Lil Baby At Balenciaga Couture Show, Twitter Has Questions

James Harden and Lil Baby have a tight brotherhood as evidenced by the Brooklyn Nets superstar blessing the talented rapper with a $100K Richard Millie watch last December for his birthday. This week, the good friends were spotted at the Balenciaga Couture Show after seemingly being blindsided by the paparazzi after they were seen hanging out with Kanye West and others.
CelebritiesPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

PARIS — (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office. NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.
Paris, ILwfav951.com

Lil Baby Arrested For Marijuana In Paris

Rapper Lil Baby was arrested in Paris for marijuana possession. According to TMZ, Baby, along with NBA star James Harden and others were apparently swarmed by cops during a search at the Avenue Montaigne. In a video that surfaced online, Harden is heard saying he doesn't understand why he's being searched. The site reported that the vehicle the men were traveling in was pulled over by cops and officers could smell marijana. When the cops searched the vehicle, allegedly 20 grams of marijuana was discovered.
NBAMarietta Daily Journal

James Harden briefly detained by Paris cops, pal Lil Baby reportedly busted for weed

James Harden was briefly detained by police on Thursday afternoon while in Paris for Fashion Week. The Nets superstar was not arrested and was never taken into custody, according to multiple reports. Harden apparently attempted to intervene when rapper Lil Baby, one of Harden’s close friends, was stopped in the...
NBAPopculture

Brooklyn Nets Star James Harden and Rapper Lil' Baby Stopped by Paris Police During Fashion Week

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden was reportedly seen on video being stopped by French Police on Thursday afternoon with rapper Lil' Baby. According to French media, the Brooklyn Nets star was seen in Paris with Lil' Baby and Kanye West for Fashion Week and was on the street when a car was stopped after police smelled cannabis. ESPN reports that Harden was not arrested and never taken into custody.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

(CNN) — The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to "What happens when you order a small Ice T." Actor and rapper Ice T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel looks like his twin in a picture of her and her mother, Ice T's wife Coco Austin, and social media cannot deal. The...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
NBAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunite For The First Time Since Split To Take True To Dance Class: Pics

Exes Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson were spotted by the cameras for the first time since their split, out together with their daughter True! See the pics here!. Could on-again, off-again co-parents Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 30, be back together? The exes were captured by paparazzi having a reunion while picking up their daughter True, 3, from her dance class in LA on July 20th. In the pics, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Tristan is seen carrying his daughter, while KoKo stood alongside them, carrying a sippy cup. The Revenge Body star sported a pair of black leggings and a black T-shirt, paired with neon green sneakers and a Prada fanny pack. She looked at ease and wore a black mask amid rising COVID-19 cases.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mirror

Lindsay Lohan's life in Dubai 23 years after The Parent Trap made her famous

She boarded a plane and moved to London in much-loved family comedy The Parent Trap, and now Lindsay is embracing the spirit of her character by living abroad in real life. In her twenties, Lindsay was often photographed partying in Los Angeles, but in her thirties, the star has managed to avoid much of the limelight by moving to the United Arab Emirates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy