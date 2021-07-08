Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Rouxbe Announces Six Courses Recommended for College Credit by American Council on Education

SFGate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACE Learning Evaluations helps adults gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside traditional degree programs. Rouxbe, the leading online culinary school, today announced that the American Council on Education’s Learning Evaluations has reviewed and recommended college credit for six courses. ACE, the major coordinating body for all the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#Edu#Course Equivalency#Prweb#Culinary Foundations#The Ace National Guide#Worldchefs#Ace Founded
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
CollegesSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico moves to ease credit transfers for general education courses

Students taking general education classes at public colleges and universities in New Mexico will be able to transfer those credits more easily to other in-state schools, the Higher Education Department announced this week. The move, which required years of collaboration between the state’s 30 public and tribal colleges, research universities,...
Canton, MOculver.edu

Culver-Stockton College Announces the College Restart Program

Culver-Stockton College announced a new program specifically designed for individuals whose education was affected by the global pandemic. “College Restart” is a unique offering from C-SC that pays half of a student’s tuition when returning to the classroom after a break in studies. During the last 18 months many students...
Collegesvmware.com

Advanced IT Certifications for College Credit, Career Advancement

“It’s a bucket list item to me,” says IT consultant Matt Kozloski about earning a college degree, an accomplishment that’s been 23 years in the making. Matt is back to hitting the books at Charter Oak State College. It turns out many people in the IT industry never finished college, instead opting to enter the workforce to learn on the job. However, Matt and IT professionals all over the world realize the benefits of continuous learning in this ever-changing industry. Matt earned his VMware Certified Design Expert (VCDX) certification four years ago. He’s been reaping the benefits ever since, in the form of college credit, career advancement and overall personal satisfaction.
Mont Alto, PAThe Daily Collegian

Penn State Mont Alto Continuing Education announces fall 2021 courses

MONT ALTO, Pa. — Registration is now open for the fall 2021 continuing education course offerings at Penn State Mont Alto. The Office of Continuing Education provides workforce development and professional certification and credentialing opportunities for individuals interested in investing in their professional development or learning a new skill set.
CollegesGW Hatchet

Officials announce courses for Asian American studies minor

Following nearly three years of advocacy from students, officials have announced the courses that will comprise the recently-approved Asian American studies minor, which students can declare this fall. Students hoping to earn the minor must obtain 18 credits out of 29 courses offered through the history, American studies, English, psychology...
InstagramNewswise

American College of Gastroenterology Announces New Co-Editors-in-Chief of Red Journal

Newswise — The American College of Gastroenterology today announced the new Co-Editors-in-Chief of The American Journal of Gastroenterology, the official clinical journal of the ACG. The team of Jasmohan S. Bajaj, MBBS, MD, MS, FACG and Millie D. Long, MD, MPH, FACG were approved by the ACG Board of Trustees thanks to their deep experience as AJG Associate Editors, their individual reputations as clinician-scientists, and their national leadership in the fields of gastroenterology and hepatology. They assume their new roles with the January 2022 issue.
Pocatello, IDisu.edu

International Award Named for College of Education Faculty Member

The Division of Emerging Learning Technologies (DELT) within the Association for Educational Communications and Technologies (AECT) recently honored College of Education faculty member Dr. John Curry, for his extraordinary commitment, leadership, and service to the organization by creating The DELT John Curry Distinguished Service Award. This award recognizes outstanding leadership, service, mentorship, professional practice and dedication to the DELT division and AECT members.
La Plata, MDcsmd.edu

Purdue University Global Partners with CSM to Offer Students Guaranteed Admission and Full Credit Transfers for Several Degree Pathways

Purdue University Global Partners with CSM to Offer Students Guaranteed Admission and Full Credit Transfers for Several Degree Pathways. A new partnership between Purdue University Global and the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will facilitate students’ seamless transfer from CSM to Purdue Global in several areas of study, and at a discount.
Buffalo, NYbuffalostate.edu

Hunter Named American Council on Education Fellow

Jevon Hunter, Woods-Beals Endowed Chair in Urban Education in the School of Education and chair of the Social and Psychological Foundations of Education and Adult Education Department, has been named a member of the 2021–2022 class of the American Council on Education (ACE) Fellows Program. Hunter will spend the upcoming...
Maryland Statemaryland.gov

Maryland State Department of Education and National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity Collaborate to Reduce Equity Gaps in Career and Technical Education Programs

Root Cause Analysis to be Used to Identify and Address Equity Gaps in Career and Technical Education Programs. BALTIMORE, MD (July 20, 2021) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Division of Career and College Readiness is collaborating with the National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity (NAPE) on the launch of a multi-phased equity professional learning series. The program is designed to assist leaders from local school systems and community colleges in using root cause analyses to identify and address equity gaps in career and technical education (CTE). Focus will be on underrepresented and/or underserved student groups identified in the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V) and the Office of Civil Rights Methods of Administration (MOA) Program.
Collegesphennd.org

Call for Manuscripts: Metropolitan Universities Journal, Community Engagement at Academic Health Centers – Oct 1

Metropolitan Universities journal is pleased to announce an upcoming issue, “Community Engagement at Academic Health Centers.” Over the past few years, academic health systems have responded to unprecedented conditions precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Before, during, and after COVID-19, these systems continue community engagement efforts in a variety of ways. In many ways, health systems, including hospitals, have become anchor institutions for major community engaged work. For example, health professions students (e.g., nursing, medicine, pharmacy, OT/PT, dentistry, etc.) often engage with and support communities, state and local health departments, and nonprofits on mutually beneficial projects that help develop knowledge and skills essential for professional practice while supporting the community partner’s mission. Historically, these activities have been limited to a single profession. More recently, these academic-community partnerships occur in inter-professional education, when health professions students learn with and about each other while gaining skills necessary for effective teams and collaborative practice. All of these forms of health professions education can contribute to professional growth while enhancing community capacity to meet outcomes. Although these and many other initiatives continue to occur within and around Academic Health Sciences Centers around the United States and World, minimal research and dissemination efforts make it difficult to know the best approaches to academic-community partnerships and community engagement in these settings.
Jacksonville, ILwlds.com

IBHE Issues COVID Recommendations For Colleges, Universities

The Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois Community College Board released updated guidelines yesterday for college students returning to campus in the Fall. Executive Director of the IBHE Ginger Ostro says the goal is to make it safe for students to transition back into the classroom: “The guidance here follows the recommendations of the CDC and IDPH to urge everyone to get vaccinated. The guidance also covers face masks, continued hand hygiene, cleaning, testing, and other health practices. A number of institutions are requiring vaccinations for students, and the guidance allows flexibility for each institution based on its needs. We are encouraging institutions and universities to require vaccination for public and private universities.”
Roxboro, NCpiedmontcc.edu

Piedmont Community College Partners with The College Innovation Network to Study Online Student Engagement

As many community colleges are struggling with lower enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic, Piedmont Community College (PCC) is seeking innovative ways to keep students engaged and on track to graduate. The College Innovation Network (CIN), a program founded by WGU Labs, has analyzed preliminary results of a pilot partnership with Piedmont Community College to study how well Harmonize —an online communications platform from Boulder, Colorado-based 42 Lines —impacts student engagement.
Clemson, SCclemson.edu

Fleming to resume role in College of Education

After five highly productive years as an associate dean of the Graduate School and a stint as interim dean, David S. Fleming will return as a full-time professor to the College of Education later this summer. Fleming was charged with building and enhancing graduate academic affairs. He led the Graduate...
Nashville, TNWSMV

New York educator recommended as next Vol State president

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Board of Regents will hold a special-called meeting later this month to consider the appointment of Dr. Orinthia T. Montague as the next president of Volunteer State Community College. Montague is the recommendation of TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings after the three finalists participated...
Collegeskrcgtv.com

Are U.S. college students proud to be American?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The political divide in America is spilling over to higher education, as college students are far apart on issues like free speech - and if they are proud to be an American. A survey by North Dakota State University asked a thousand undergraduate students from 71 colleges...

Comments / 0

Community Policy