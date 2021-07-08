Cancel
Close knowledge gaps on security topics in a fun and entertaining way: Cloudogu integrates contextual learning from Secure Code Warrior in SCM-Manager

New Haven Register
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. When descriptions, inserted comments or tasks in pull requests contain a keyword related to a security topic, the new SCM-Manager plugin automatically adds relevant explanations, videos and fun challenges from Secure Code Warrior. By displaying the information in small learning units based on the situation, developers can quickly educate themselves individually in an engaging way. This helps development teams to ship high-quality and secure code with confidence.

