Eat Just is Gearing Up For a $3 Billion IPO, According to a Top Investor

By Maxwell Rabb
Posted by 
Y105
Y105
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maker of plant-based egg favorite Just Egg is speculated to be going public on the stock market by the end of 2021 or early 2022, eyeing a $3 billion IPO. According to one of the companies leading investors, Eat Just is likely to go public in Q4 of 2021 with a $1 billion increase from Bloomberg’s initial valuation of $2 billion from last October. Currently, the stock prices remain unknown, but investors can anticipate that Eat Just will continue to move forward.

Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
Comments / 0

Community Policy