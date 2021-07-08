Point Defiance Zoo and NorthWest Trek Wildlife Park celebrate Pride this weekend
TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma Point Defiance Zoo and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park are celebrating Pride with special events coming July 10-11. In partnership with the Tacoma Pride Festival and Rainbow Center, both zoos have displayed pride flags at their entrances in recognition of the LGBTQ+ community. Point Defiance Zoo animals will enjoy rainbow colored treats while facilities at NorthWest Trek will be decorated with pride themed cut-outs and ornaments this weekend.www.q13fox.com
