Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tacoma, WA

Point Defiance Zoo and NorthWest Trek Wildlife Park celebrate Pride this weekend

By Q13 News Staff
q13fox.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma Point Defiance Zoo and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park are celebrating Pride with special events coming July 10-11. In partnership with the Tacoma Pride Festival and Rainbow Center, both zoos have displayed pride flags at their entrances in recognition of the LGBTQ+ community. Point Defiance Zoo animals will enjoy rainbow colored treats while facilities at NorthWest Trek will be decorated with pride themed cut-outs and ornaments this weekend.

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Tacoma, WA
Society
City
Tacoma, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Northwest Trek#Wildlife Park#Animals#Northwest Trek#Rainbow Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Travel
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Sweden's women stun U.S. with 3-0 thrashing in Tokyo opener

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - A pair of goals from Swedish forward Stina Blackstenius spelled catastrophe for the United States on Wednesday, as they suffered a shock 3-0 defeat in their Tokyo 2020 debut. Fifth-ranked Sweden put the pressure on almost immediately with three shots in the first eight minutes,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy