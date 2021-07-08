Matthew Carswell Promoted to Senior Account Executive at Leading Crisis Communications Agency Red Banyan

Fox Corp. Tuesday named Brian Nick Executive VP and Chief Communications Officer. He’ll be based in Los Angeles and report to chairman-CEO Lachlan Murdoch. Nick joins Fox from Coca-Cola Consolidated, where he leads all internal and external communications. He previously led crisis communications and national media relations for Walmart, served as communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and chief of staff to former U. S. Senator Elizabeth Dole. He begins his new role with Fox at the end of July.