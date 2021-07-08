Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Matthew Carswell Promoted to Senior Account Executive at Leading Crisis Communications Agency Red Banyan

New Haven Register
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Red Banyan, a crisis management firm focused on managing complex, high-stakes crisis communications issues, has promoted Matthew Carswell to Senior Account Executive. Based in the Fort Lauderdale, FL office, Carswell will be responsible for handling high-stakes crisis PR accounts, media relationship development, content creation, digital marketing and project management.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crisis Communications#Crisis Management#Senior Account Executive#Prweb#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
Related
Collegesdrexel.edu

Senior Vice President for University Communications Lori Doyle to Retire

Below is a message from Drexel President John Fry:. After successfully leading university-wide communication efforts that markedly strengthened Drexel’s reputation and reach over the last decade, Senior Vice President for University Communications Lori Doyle has decided to retire, effective December 31. Lori came to Drexel in 2011 with 25 years’...
Louisville, KYbizjournals

Louisville advertising agency adds to executive team

Mightily, a full-service advertising agency, has hired multi-award-winning creative director and industry veteran Kevin Price as chief experience officer. The addition of Price to the Mightily executive team further elevates the already strong suite of services provided by the Louisville-based agency, the company said in a news release. “Mightily has...
Businesstheregistrysf.com

Pacific Program Management Promotes Six-Year Veteran of the Firm to Lead North America Region for Major Client Account

SEATTLE, Wash. – July XX, 2021 – Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the promotion of Teal Jarzyna to Director of North America for its Amazon account. Responsible for helping move and launch people and space over the past six years, she has worked across multiple service lines for the client, with a focus on improving quality and consistency of project delivery as the global e-commerce leader expanded.
Beauty & Fashionfashionista.com

Ali Fee PR Is Hiring A PR Account Executive In New York, NY

Ali Fee PR provides media relations, digital strategy, influencer seeding, celebrity outreach, and more to our exciting roster of fashion and lifestyle clients. We were founded ten years ago with the intention to act as an extension of each client, and you can read more about our philosophy here on Forbes - https://www.forbes.com/sites/autumnadeigbo/2018/05/31/how-to-choose-the-right-publicist-advice-from-the-pros/?sh=69e6496a466a.
BusinessSFGate

Diversified Communications Announced Promotion of Whit Mitchell to CFO

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Today, Diversified Communications’ President & CEO Theodore Wirth promoted Whit Mitchell to Chief Financial Officer. Mitchell joined Diversified in 2013 and served as Corporate Vice President of Finance since 2018. He has since taken thoughtful steps to ensure the continued health and prosperity of the company. Most recently, his leadership was a critical part of Diversified Communications overcoming the recent pandemic.
Businessnashvillemedicalnews.com

BlueCross Leaders Promoted within HR, Strategic Communications

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee recently announced the promotion of two current leaders to senior management roles within the company. Roy Vaughn has been elevated from senior vice president (SVP) and chief communications officer to SVP and chief human resources officer at BlueCross. He will now oversee all HR and Properties & Corporate services functions including recruiting, talent management, compensation, benefits, corporate and regional facilities, as well as safety and security.
Los Angeles, CAfashionista.com

RK Communications Is Hiring An Account Coordinator In Los Angeles

RK Communications is actively seeking an entrepreneurial account coordinator for its West Hollywood satellite office. The ideal candidate will report in to the senior account team and handle day-to-day account tasks across the company’s Los Angeles roster of brands. An enthusiasm for collaboration is a must. An individual in this...
Businessprweek.com

Finn Partners acquires tech-focused PR agency Barokas Communications

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has acquired tech-focused PR agency Barokas Communications with offices in Seattle and Denver. Howie Barokas, founder, and Karli Barokas, CEO of Barokas Communications, will join Finn as managing partners and become part of the agency’s global tech practice leadership team. Barokas will initially keep its branding before being fully integrated into Finn.
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Wulf promoted to senior VP

CUMBERLAND — Michael J. Wulf II has been promoted to senior vice president of product for Cox Automotive in Atlanta. Wulf has over 20 years’ experience, including a global eCommerce manager position for Motorola. He has been with Cox for 12 years and worked through the ranks from manager to director, senior director, associate vice president, vice president and now senior VP.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Company news: Matthew Fantacone promoted by Fust Charles Chambers

Fust Charles Chambers LLP public accounting firm has promoted Matthew Fantacone to tax manager. He joined the firm in 2015 and will continue to service manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, not-for-profit and other closely held business clients. Fantacone earned both a B.S. and M.B.A in accounting from Le Moyne College. Fust Charles...
BusinessDeadline

Fox Names Coca-Cola Executive Brian Nick Chief Communications Officer

Fox Corp. Tuesday named Brian Nick Executive VP and Chief Communications Officer. He’ll be based in Los Angeles and report to chairman-CEO Lachlan Murdoch. Nick joins Fox from Coca-Cola Consolidated, where he leads all internal and external communications. He previously led crisis communications and national media relations for Walmart, served as communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and chief of staff to former U. S. Senator Elizabeth Dole. He begins his new role with Fox at the end of July.
Businessmartechseries.com

Leading Health Technology Communications and Marketing Firm Agency Ten22 Joins FINN Partners

Global independent marketing and communications agency FINN Partners announced that it has acquired Agency Ten22, a leading Atlanta-based communications and marketing firm. Agency Ten22 serves health information (health IT) and health tech clients throughout the U.S. and is recognized by leading health information and technology (IT) trade groups as being among the nation’s top consultancies.
EntertainmentAdWeek

CBS News Promotes Lance Frank to SVP of Communications

A notable staffing announcement coming out of CBS News on Wednesday: Lance Frank has been named svp of communications for CBS News, expanding his portfolio across a range of the news division’s priorities. Frank will continue to report into CBS News Communications evp Christa Robinson. Frank joined CBS News in...
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

Decade Long Career With Ventura County Public Works Agency Leads To Promotion To Assistant Director

(VENTURA COUNTY) – July 20, 2021– Ventura County Public Works Agency (VCPWA) has named Director of Roads & Transportation’s David Fleisch as VCPWA’s Assistant Director. In his new role, he will oversee operational departments in Roads & Transportation, Water & Sanitation and Watershed Protection, assisting the three operational Department Directors to advance specific projects and programs. 
TV & Videosualrpublicradio.org

Jonathan Franklin Joins NPR's Digital News Hub Team

In a note to newsroom staff Senior Director of Digital News & Strategy Justin Bank and Managing Editor Terence Samuel announced the following update:. We are thrilled to announce the latest digital reporter hire to the news hub. Jonathan Franklin has been reporting and covering a broad spectrum of local...

Comments / 0

Community Policy