Selena Gomez will play the lead role in the psychological thriller ‘Spiral’. As ‘Deadline’ reports, the 28-year-old singer and actress was hired for the role of a former influencer whose social media addiction literally causes her body to fall apart. This promising project will be directed by Petra Collins, while Phoebe Fischer will be responsible for the latest script version. An earlier script was written by director Petra and author Melissa Broder.