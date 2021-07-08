Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan County, UT

VIDEO: Investigation underway after video shows UHP vehicle driving into traffic

By Jeff Tavss
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 12 days ago

Comments / 4

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Traffic
County
Morgan County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Uhp#Trapper S Loop#Fox 13#The Utah Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related

Comments / 4

Community Policy