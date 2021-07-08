VIDEO: Investigation underway after video shows UHP vehicle driving into traffic

View more in
Morgan County, UT
Salt Lake City, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Man saves woman from I-15 crash moments before fire
A driver on I-15 is credited with saving the life of a woman who was unconscious inside of a burning car.
Tooele County, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after fiery crash in Tooele County
A motorcycle rider is in the hospital following a crash with a car in Erda that also resulted in a massive fire.
Traffic|Posted byFOX 13 News
Two dead after crash on I-80 near Utah-Wyoming border
Two people were killed Sunday in a crash on I-80 that involved three vehicles and happened amid traffic backup due to an earlier accident.
Salt Lake City, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Barricaded suspect dead after firing at officers in Salt Lake City
A barricaded subject in Salt Lake City has forced the closure of a section of Redwood Road Tuesday.
Weber County, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Fourth deadly drowning at Pineview Reservoir sparks conversations about prevention
On Monday afternoon, search and rescue crews recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy who drowned in Pineview Reservoir the day before.
Utah County, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Fatal crash on I-15 closes two lanes of traffic near 5300 South
Utah's Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reporting a fatal single vehicle crash on I-15 at 5300 South.
Box Elder County, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
New Black Pine Fire consumes up to 200 acres
The new Black Pine Fire has already burned up to 200 acres in Box Elder County Tuesday.
Utah County, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Utah man dies after climbing accident near Bridal Veil Falls
The Utah County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a hiker who fell to his death near Bridal Veil Falls Saturday evening.
West Bountiful, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Missing West Bountiful teen found safe
Update: Police announced Tuesday evening that Nathan Suarez has been found.
Weber County, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
16-year-old drowns at Pineview Reservoir
Search and rescue crews are working to recover the body of a teen who drowned at Pineview Reservoir.
Stansbury Park, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Property and vehicle damaged by off-road driver in Stansbury Park
The Tooele County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a reckless driver that went off-road Friday night in Stansbury Park, damaging property and at least one vehicle.
South Jordan, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Young boy, UHP sergeant continue friendship years after rescue
An 8-year-old South Jordan boy shares a strong bond with a Utah Highway Patrol sergeant after a terrifying event in 2016.
Utah County, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Vigil planned for man who died hiking Bridal Veil Falls
A Utah man died while hiking with his fiancee's son at Bridal Veil Falls on Saturday, and his family and friends are planning a vigil in his memory Tuesday night and asking for help for the family he left behind.
Weber County, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Man taken off life support, dies weeks after swimming accident at Pineview
A man who has been on life support since a near-drowning three weeks ago has died.
Utah State|Posted byFOX 13 News
Suspect arrested in 2018 stabbing death of Utah woman
A longtime person of interest in the 2018 stabbing death of a woman in Salt Lake City has been arrested.
Taylorsville, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Taylorsville Police looking to identify bank robbery suspect
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Taylorsville.
Utah State|Posted byFOX 13 News
Train derails in southern Utah; 3 injured
A train with 95 cars derailed late Thursday night in Iron County, and it appears heavy rain and flooding in the area played a role in the crash.
Uinta County, WY|Posted byFOX 13 News
I-80 reopened after closure near Utah-Wyoming border
Eastbound travelers on I-80 near the border of Utah and Wyoming are seeing major delays due to a serious crash.
Logan, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Man killed in Logan motorcycle crash identified
A motorcyclist died Thursday night after a fatal crash in Logan involving an SUV.
