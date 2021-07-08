Bill Kreutzmann’s Billy & The Kids Announce Red Rocks Livestreams

Senses Fail has announced a series of two livestreams taking place later this month, in which they will perform two of their classic albums in full, at an iconic location. The band filmed live performances of their hit albums Let It Enfold You and Still Searching in their entirety in Joshua Tree at sunrise and sunset. The ‘Still Searching’ set will air on July 29th, with the ‘Let It Enfold You’ set airing the following week on August 5th. The sets are complimented by an elaborate build that was done in the middle of the iconic desert. Thanks to a 360-degree track camera, along with various steadicams surrounding and overhead, fans will be brought into a unique livestream experience with a space that was created just for these performances. The live sets will also be available on vinyl, limited to 1000 pressings. Tickets and merch bundles and exclusive Joshua Tree merch available at the link below: