Bill Kreutzmann’s Billy & The Kids Announce Red Rocks Livestreams

JamBase
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann announced livestreams for the upcoming, sold-out Billy & The Kids concerts at Red Rocks dubbed Dead On The Rocks. The shows take place Monday, July 12 and Tuesday, July 13 and will stream via FANS starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Billy & The...

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

Bill Kreutzmann
Billy Strings
Trey Anastasio
Reed Mathis
#Jrad#The Disco Biscuits
