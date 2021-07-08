Cancel
Munford, AL

OU in initial top-group for 2023 top-100 safety

By Collin Kennedy
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Sooners received some good news from the recruiting trail earlier in the week. Sylvester Smith, a 2023 defensive back out of Munford, Alabama, released via social media a list of his first 'top schools' group at this point in his recruitment. The Crimson and Cream made the cut alongside programs like Florida State, South Carolina, Florda, Nebraska, UCF, Miami, Oregon, Michigan, Auburn, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

