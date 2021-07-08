Cancel
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Terrebonne by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lower Terrebonne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN TERREBONNE PARISH At 628 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles southeast of Burns Point to 17 miles south of Cocodrie. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Cocodrie, Dulac, Tambour Bay Buoy and Lumcon Center Buoy. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

Dulac, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
