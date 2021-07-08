Cancel
Issanza's return finalizes OU hoops' roster

By Collin Kennedy
Cover picture for the articleBack in June, a subtle roster move in regards to Oklahoma men's basketball created a pause. Rick Issanza entered his name into the transfer portal on June 14, leaving one opening available on the squad. After a short wait, it was revealed that the Sooners' center will return to the squad. By removing his name from transfer consideration, Issanza officially took the final scholarship left. Now, the Crimson and Cream can officially claim all 13 scholarship spots as full.

