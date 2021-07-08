Cancel
Baker County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Calhoun, Early, Miller by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Early; Miller SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MILLER...BAKER...SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN AND CENTRAL EARLY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 815 PM EDT At 727 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Blakely, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Blakely, Arlington, Douglasville, Centerville, Damascus, Babcock, Iveys Mill, Mayhaw, Rock Hill, Boykin, Mimsville, Early Co A/p, Hentown, Bellview, Hilton, Rowena, Milford, Crestview and Hoggard Mill.

