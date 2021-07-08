Cancel
Mckenzie County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McKenzie, Williams by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McKenzie; Williams The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern McKenzie County in northwestern North Dakota Southeastern Williams County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 627 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles north of Epping to 14 miles southwest of Ray to 12 miles southeast of Williston, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Ray around 640 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include White Tail Bay Recreation Area, Keene, Lewis And Clark State Park, Wheelock, Tobacco Garden Bay Recreation Area, Charlson, and Spring Brook. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

