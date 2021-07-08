Cancel
Defendant Faces 10 Years in Prison After Guilty Plea for Stabbing Victim More Than 20 Times

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
 12 days ago
Jordan Hardgrow, victim of a January East Village stabbing. Photo credit: Screen shot, GoFundMe.com

A man pleaded guilty to attempted murder Thursday for stabbing another man more than 20 times in the East Village last winter.

Pierce Tostado, 20, is slated to be sentenced next month to 10 years in state prison for stabbing Jordan Hardgrow in the chest and abdomen early Jan. 16 in the 800 block of 11th Avenue.

The attack left the victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, which included wounds to his heart and lungs, according to Deputy District Attorney Hailey Williams.

The prosecutor said witnesses reported Tostado following the victim and “verbally harassing him,” prompting him to turn around and ask the defendant if he wanted to fight.

A fistfight ensued during which, Tostado pulled out a knife and stabbed Hardgrow five times, according to Williams. The victim collapsed, and Williams said Tostado then knelt and continued stabbing him. A bystander briefly pulled Tostado away, but the defendant returned and stabbed Hardgrow several more times, the prosecutor said.

In addition to attempted murder, Tostado admitted to an allegation of causing the victim great bodily injury. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 18.

As of late January, friends and family reported on a GoFundMe page that Hardgrow was recovering and “doing so well.”

