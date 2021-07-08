Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Meade, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Custer; Meade; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Meade County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Custer County in southwestern South Dakota Southeastern Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 526 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Hereford, or 22 miles northeast of Rapid City, moving southeast at 40 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hereford around 530 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Viewfield, Curlew Lake, New Underwood, Wicksville and Owanka. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 69 and 104. HAIL...3.00IN WIND...60MPH