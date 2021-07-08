Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry; Jefferson; Oldham; Shelby STRONG THUNDERSTORMS IN THE LOUISVILLE METRO At 727 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms from near La Grange to Douglass Hills to Mockingbird Valley. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Louisville, Jeffersontown, St. Matthews, Shelbyville, Lyndon, La Grange, and Middletown. Frequent lightning is occurring. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov
