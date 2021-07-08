List of winners for the July 8 Vax Nevada Days drawing

We now know the first-ever winners of the Vax Nevada Days vaccine raffle!

Below are the names of winners mentioned during the July 8 announcement. Some categories have additional winners who were not named.

WINNERS: $5,000 tuition prize

Madeline S from Carson City

Mariano G. from Lovelock

Zarin U. from Reno

Alexander S. from Las Vegas

Zachary from Las Vegas

and five others not named

WINNERS: $20,000 tuition prize

Demian from Las Vegas

and two others not named

WINNER: $50,000 tuition prize

Kiana B. from Las Vegas

WINNERS: $25,000 cash prize

Lori B. from Washoe Valley

Juan L. from Las Vegas

and two others not named

WINNER: $50,000 cash prize

Gerin from Las Vegas

WINNER: $250,000 cash prize

Elizabeth from North Las Vegas

A little bit more about Elizabeth, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak:

Elizabeth is a kindergarten teacher from right here in North Las Vegas. When the Immunize Nevada team was speaking with her, she mentioned she was happy to be vaccinated so she could safely be back in the classroom with her students.

WATCH FULL: Vax Nevada Days vaccine raffle July 8 winners announced

WHAT IS VAX NEVADA DAYS?

$5 million total, including one grand prize of $1 million, is up for grabs for eligible Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process. This includes people who were vaccinated before the public health initiative was announced in June.

Winners will be announced weekly every Thursday for eight weeks beginning July 8. On August 26, one winner will win the grand prize of $1 million.

WHAT'S UP FOR GRABS TONIGHT?

The July 8 announcement includes:



1 winner of $250,000 (18+ eligible)

1 winner of $50,000 (18+ eligible)

4 winners of $25,000 (18+ eligible)

10 winners of $1,000 (18+ eligible)

125 winners of a Nevada fishing license (valued at $40, 12+ eligible)

50 winners of a Nevada state parks annual entrance permit (valued at $100, 12+ eligible)

1 winner of the $50,000 tuition prize (529 plan, can be used for any post-secondary education, 12-17 years old eligible)

3 winners of the $20,000 tuition prize (529 plan, can be used for any post-secondary education, 12-17 years old eligible)

10 winners of the $5,000 tuition prize (529 plan, can be used for any post-secondary education, 12-17 years old eligible)

HOW DO I ENTER TO WIN?

If you are a Nevada resident and you have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, you are automatically entered into the drawing. No need to fill out any forms.

If you would like to check to make sure your vaccination was recorded, you can do so at the Nevada WebIZ public portal .

HOW DO I KNOW IF I'VE WON?

According to the state's website: Winners will be notified by an official representative of Immunize Nevada using the contact information within an individual’s Nevada WebIZ record. Only Immunize Nevada and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services will know the identity of the person associated with the random number that has been drawn.

Winners will not be asked to pay any fees to claim a prize. Program representatives will never ask you for your bank account number or credit card number. Nor will they ask you to send money. Any fraudulent activities or misinformation can be reported to info@vaxnevadadays.org .

Learn more on VaxNevadaDays.org .