List of winners for the July 8 Vax Nevada Days drawing
We now know the first-ever winners of the Vax Nevada Days vaccine raffle!
Below are the names of winners mentioned during the July 8 announcement. Some categories have additional winners who were not named.
Scroll down to watch a replay of the full announcement.
WINNERS: $5,000 tuition prize
- Madeline S from Carson City
- Mariano G. from Lovelock
- Zarin U. from Reno
- Alexander S. from Las Vegas
- Zachary from Las Vegas
- and five others not named
WINNERS: $20,000 tuition prize
- Demian from Las Vegas
- and two others not named
WINNER: $50,000 tuition prize
- Kiana B. from Las Vegas
WINNERS: $25,000 cash prize
- Lori B. from Washoe Valley
- Juan L. from Las Vegas
- and two others not named
WINNER: $50,000 cash prize
- Gerin from Las Vegas
WINNER: $250,000 cash prize
- Elizabeth from North Las Vegas
A little bit more about Elizabeth, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak:
Elizabeth is a kindergarten teacher from right here in North Las Vegas. When the Immunize Nevada team was speaking with her, she mentioned she was happy to be vaccinated so she could safely be back in the classroom with her students.
RELATED: Vax Nevada Days vaccine raffle announcement interrupted by heckler
WATCH A REPLAY OF THE ANNOUNCEMENTWATCH FULL: Vax Nevada Days vaccine raffle July 8 winners announced
WHAT IS VAX NEVADA DAYS?
$5 million total, including one grand prize of $1 million, is up for grabs for eligible Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process. This includes people who were vaccinated before the public health initiative was announced in June.
Winners will be announced weekly every Thursday for eight weeks beginning July 8. On August 26, one winner will win the grand prize of $1 million.
ORIGINAL STORY: 'Vax Nevada Days' to reward $5 million in prizes to Nevadans who have been vaccinated
WHAT'S UP FOR GRABS TONIGHT?
The July 8 announcement includes:
- 1 winner of $250,000 (18+ eligible)
- 1 winner of $50,000 (18+ eligible)
- 4 winners of $25,000 (18+ eligible)
- 10 winners of $1,000 (18+ eligible)
- 125 winners of a Nevada fishing license (valued at $40, 12+ eligible)
- 50 winners of a Nevada state parks annual entrance permit (valued at $100, 12+ eligible)
- 1 winner of the $50,000 tuition prize (529 plan, can be used for any post-secondary education, 12-17 years old eligible)
- 3 winners of the $20,000 tuition prize (529 plan, can be used for any post-secondary education, 12-17 years old eligible)
- 10 winners of the $5,000 tuition prize (529 plan, can be used for any post-secondary education, 12-17 years old eligible)
HOW DO I ENTER TO WIN?
If you are a Nevada resident and you have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, you are automatically entered into the drawing. No need to fill out any forms.
If you would like to check to make sure your vaccination was recorded, you can do so at the Nevada WebIZ public portal .
RELATED STORIES:
- What to do if you can't find your vaccination records
- How to make sure your vaccination was recorded for Vax Nevada Days
HOW DO I KNOW IF I'VE WON?
According to the state's website: Winners will be notified by an official representative of Immunize Nevada using the contact information within an individual’s Nevada WebIZ record. Only Immunize Nevada and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services will know the identity of the person associated with the random number that has been drawn.
Winners will not be asked to pay any fees to claim a prize. Program representatives will never ask you for your bank account number or credit card number. Nor will they ask you to send money. Any fraudulent activities or misinformation can be reported to info@vaxnevadadays.org .
Learn more on VaxNevadaDays.org .
Comments / 19