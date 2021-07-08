Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Slope The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Bowman County in southwestern North Dakota Southeastern Slope County in southwestern North Dakota Western Adams County in southwestern North Dakota * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 527 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Bowman, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Bowman and Scranton. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH