Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Slope by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Slope The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Bowman County in southwestern North Dakota Southeastern Slope County in southwestern North Dakota Western Adams County in southwestern North Dakota * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 527 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Bowman, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Bowman and Scranton. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adams County, ND
State
North Dakota State
County
Slope County, ND
City
Adams, ND
City
Scranton, ND
County
Bowman County, ND
City
Bowman, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#Adams Bowman Slope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy