LHS senior OL Noah Smith’s recruiting process ‘reignited’ with latest Division I offer
Fresh off a busy June, Lawrence High senior Noah Smith received a scholarship offer from Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday to rejuvenate his recruiting situation. It was the first offer of the summer for Smith, who was contacted by the other schools on his college list this past spring. Smith, a 6-foot-4 and 295 pound offensive lineman, now has offers from South Dakota, Dartmouth, Middle Tennessee State, North Texas and SEMO.www2.ljworld.com
Comments / 0