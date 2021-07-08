Special session to discuss Critical Race theory

Texas is one of a hand full of states that has passed legislation banning the teaching of critical race theory in the classroom. Although Gov. Abbott signed the bill into law, it's still on the agenda this special session.

As of right now, HB 3979 will go into effect on September 1st, however, it's on the agenda of this special session because Gov. Abbott said he would like legislators to take another look to refine the bill to ensure critical race theory is abolished in Texas. No surprise, this bill has strong opinions on both sides.

Charles "Doc" Anderson, Republican representing District 56, said, "Critical race theory is designed to separate people."

Anderson said critical race theory is meant to teach hate and has no place in Texas schools.

"If you were born Caucasian, you are bad. You are bad your entire life from birth to death, it's absurd," said Anderson.

Anderson's opinion that critical race theory should not be taught in Texas school is shared by Texans like Perla Hopkins, from Leander County.

"CRT is not a practice it is research it is findings it is a theory, and it should never be put into practice," Hopkins said.

Hopkins said she's had her own battles with topics revolving around race theory within her children's school district.

Hopkins said, "When you apply CRT ideologies when you put them into practice, all you are doing is justifying discrimination."

Hopkins even getting into a debate with a supporter of race theory at the Captiol, Kaylin Pratt an Austin Resident.

"If we do not accept the history that we are built upon, then we cannot move forward as a nation. We cannot move forward with the future leaders that we teach every single day," Pratt said.

Pratt, said she attended school in Houston ISD. Throughout her early education years, she said her history lessons were whitewashed, so she supports critical race theory.

Pratt said, "It's necessary to explain the history of African Americans, Native Americans and indigenous people."

Scholars like Dr. Roslyn Schoen, Professor of Sociology, A&M Central TX said critical race theory is a complex graduate-level subject matter, that many don't really understand.

"There's a discomfort around race topics, and it always becomes a little more extreme when we're talking about our children," said Dr. Schoen. "There's a bit of a fear tactic going on where it's teaching children to about revolution, or its Marxist, it's that's a misunderstanding of the origins of the theory."

As an educator Schoen believes there should be no biases when it comes to education.

Schoen said, "True education has to be holistic; we have to be able to look at all of these different ways of thinking."

Dr. Schoen said critical race theory is like an onion that has many layers, she says takes a certain level of understanding to fully comprehend. So, legislators will undoubtedly have their work cut out for them.

As for Hopkins and Pratt, they both say they will continue to ensure their representatives know they feel about this legislation. The final decision in the hands of legislators.