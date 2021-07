GRAFTON W.Va. (WV News) — Taylor County Fair officials say the annual event is back this summer to give the community members festivities that are both fun and educational. The fair is open at 5 p.m. to-10 p.m. on July 28, 29, and 30 and noon-11 p.m. on July 31 at the Taylor County Fair grounds in Grafton. Admission is $10 and includes access to all rides and entertainment features.