Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Iron Mountain to acquire a data center in Frankfurt to expand EMEA data center footprint

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIron Mountain announced that they have entered into an agreement to acquire a data center in Frankfurt from Calcium DC. The data center is a two-story, 20,000 square meter colocation data center site on freehold land in the Am Martinszehnten Industrial Park, which is in close proximity to the city center and Frankfurt Airport. The EUR 76 million transaction is expected to close within the next 90 days subject to customary closing conditions.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emea#Frankfurt#Emea#Calcium Dc#European#Company#Web Werks#Enterprise Hyperscale#Iron Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Place
Europe
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
BusinessData Center Knowledge

Richard Li’s PCCW in Talks to Sell Data Centers to DigitalBridge

Manuel Baigorri (Bloomberg) -- DigitalBridge Group Inc., a digital infrastructure investment firm, is in advanced talks to acquire data center assets from PCCW Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter. PCCW’s data center assets could be valued at more than $600 million in a potential transaction, the people said,...
Businesseverythingrf.com

NXP and Jio Platforms Collaborate to Enable 5G-NR O-RAN Networks in India

NXP Semiconductors and Jio Platforms announced a collaboration to implement a 5G NR O-RAN small cell solution that incorporates NXP’s Layerscape® family of multicore processors. The combined solution will power new RAN networks that will deliver high performance, enabling a wide range of 5G use cases for broadband access as well as Industry 4.0 and IoT applications, including tele-medicine, tele-education, augmented/virtual reality, drone-based agricultural monitoring and more.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Airtel delivers connectivity solutions for enterprises based on Cisco SD-WAN technology

Airtel launched connectivity solutions for enterprises based on Cisco Software Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) technology. The solution will enable businesses, large and small, to accelerate digital transformation for their customers and allow organizations to deliver applications to users with greater visibility, security and performance. It allows enterprises to design, deploy, configure, migrate, and manage their WAN infrastructure while rapidly adapting to the real-time demands of their cloud computing, mobility, and digitization initiatives.
Businesschannele2e.com

Zoom Acquires Cloud Contact Center as a Service Five9

Zoom Video Communications is acquiring Five9, a provider of cloud-based contact center software that’s delivered as a service (SaaS). The deal’s price tag is $14.7 billion. This is technology M&A deal number 425 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Internet Security Hardware Market is Going to Boom with Cisco Systems, SonicWall, Fortinet

Latest released the research study on Global Internet Security Hardware Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Internet Security Hardware Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Internet Security Hardware. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco Systems (United States),Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China),Zyxel (Taiwan),SonicWall (United States),Bitdefender (Romania),Protectli (United States),BullGuard (United Kingdom),Fortinet, Inc. (United States),Ubiquiti Inc. (United States),Palo Alto Networks (United States).
MarketsLight Reading

India is in the midst of a data center boom

The Indian data center market is booming off the back of ever-growing data consumption and the data localization requirements of Indian laws. Internet giant Google is one of companies investing, with a second cluster of data centers in the National Capital Region (NCR). Google's first cluster is in Mumbai, the financial capital of India.
BusinessData Center Knowledge

Digital Realty and Brookfield to Build Data Centers in India

Digital Realty is entering the India data center market. The operator has enlisted Brookfield Infrastructure to help with both funding and local market knowledge. The two companies are launching a 50/50 joint venture that will look for ways to establish data center footprint in the high-growth market that has been a conspicuous gap in the global portfolio of Digital, the world’s second largest data center provider. The plans include everything from greenfield development to acquisitions.
BusinessStar-Herald

Exclusive: Google appears to be company behind Lincoln data center

The mystery behind what company is planning a massive data center near Interstate 80 and 56th Street may have been solved. Listed in Thursday's annual report on Nebraska tax incentives were two applications made last year. The applications total $600 million, propose 30 total jobs and list Lincoln as the project location.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Intrepid acquires Darkblade Systems to expand support of IC in cybersecurity

Intrepid Solutions and Services announced it has acquired intelligence solutions firm Darkblade Systems Corp. The acquisition nearly doubles Intrepid’s size and further grows its ability to deliver advanced technology products and services to the IC. Intrepid is a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners. “Welcoming Darkblade Systems into the Intrepid...
Businessaithority.com

IBM to Acquire Bluetab to Expand Data and Hybrid Cloud Consulting Services in Europe and Latin America

Helping Clients Generate Business Value From Data and AI to Create New Customer Experiences and Redefine Operations. IBM announced an agreement to acquire Bluetab Solutions Group, S.L. to extend its portfolio of data and hybrid cloud consulting services. Bluetab will become a strategic part of IBM’s data services consulting practice to further advance its hybrid cloud and AI strategy.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Verge.io partners with CloudFabrix to provide data center transformation for organizations

Verge.io announced that CloudFabrix has selected the Verge-OS platform to form the basis of a strategic new partnership. This partnership will combine Verge.io’s data center virtualization operating system with CloudFabrix’s AI-based Asset Intelligence Operations to provide a complete data center transformation for enterprise and channel service provider organizations. With full data center virtualization and the intelligence around all IT assets including network, compute, storage, and applications, once-siloed infrastructure assets become fully utilized with minimal effort while avoiding unnecessary infrastructure costs.
Businessirei.com

CPP Investments establishes Japan data center venture with Mitsui

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has established a data center joint venture with Mitsui & Co. Ltd., one of Japan’s largest general trading and investment companies. CPP Investments will allocate approximately C$400 million ($320 million) in equity into the venture. The venture, Japanese Data Centre Development Fund (Mitsui...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

SES-led consortium defines quantum communication infrastructure for Europe

The Luxembourg’s Quantum Communications Infrastructure project (LuxQCI), coordinated by the Department of Media, Telecommunications and Digital Policy (SMC) of the Luxembourg Ministry of State, and supported by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Luxembourg Space Agency (LSA) under the Luxembourg National LuxIMPULSE programme, will create a secure communications shield against cyber threats based on quantum technology.
Businessmartechseries.com

Meridian Group International announces the launch of the Meridian Data Management Global Center of Excellence, Focused on Data Protection, Migration, and Management

Meridian Group International (MGI), a leading global information technology and managed services provider, announces the launch of its global Center of Excellence (CoE), Meridian Data Management. The Meridian Data Management CoE is focused on protection, migration, and management of data in on-premises, public, private, or hybrid cloud environments. The CoE is focused on helping clients lower their costs while increasing their business-outcome focused adoption of information technology.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Bamboo Systems Models How to Reduce Data Center Carbon Footprint with Arm Servers

Bamboo’s new whitepaper crunches the numbers on x86 powered data centers vs those utilizing Arm servers. Bamboo Systems, a provider of revolutionary Arm-based, enterprise-classed servers architected to meet the needs of today’s software design and data center demands, today released a whitepaper “Reducing Your Data Center Carbon Footprint with Bamboo Arm Servers” which analyzes the energy used by different types of data centers. Bamboo found that an Arm server-powered data center reduces CO2 production by 74 percent, equivalent to almost half a million barrels of oil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy