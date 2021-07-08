Iron Mountain to acquire a data center in Frankfurt to expand EMEA data center footprint
Iron Mountain announced that they have entered into an agreement to acquire a data center in Frankfurt from Calcium DC. The data center is a two-story, 20,000 square meter colocation data center site on freehold land in the Am Martinszehnten Industrial Park, which is in close proximity to the city center and Frankfurt Airport. The EUR 76 million transaction is expected to close within the next 90 days subject to customary closing conditions.www.helpnetsecurity.com
