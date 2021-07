When 5-year-old Adira Meiches learned last summer how much damage Asian giant hornets could cause in Washington state, she felt sad. The world’s largest hornet, Asian giant hornets earned their nickname — “murder hornets” — mostly because of their penchant for chewing the heads off of live honeybees, a favorite snack. Asian honeybees that evolved alongside these insects have developed some interesting defenses against them, but the European honeybees that live in North America are sitting ducks. And it's likely they aren’t the only species that hornets want on the menu.