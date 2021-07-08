Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Deaths in Indonesia from COVID-19 raises sharply

thedallasnews.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJakarta [Indonesia], July 9 (ANI): Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous nation is grappling with COVID-19 deaths, and the numbers have doubled in two days since Wednesday. As per Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus has overwhelmed the largely unvaccinated country's healthcare system. Around 5...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Volunteers#Restaurants#Ani#Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Sinovac Biotech Ltd#Indonesian#Griffith University#Abc News#Covid#Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Health ServicesMedicalXpress

Indonesia expands nationwide COVID-19 curbs

Indonesia expanded nationwide curbs Wednesday to battle its deadliest COVID-19 wave yet, as the daily death toll rocketed past 1,000 and the government warned the worst may be yet to come. The new restrictions will apply to dozens of cities and extend from Sumatra island in the west to easternmost...
WorldPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 184 million and Russia, Indonesia suffer record one-day death tolls

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 184 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.95 million. Russia and Indonesia again suffered record one-day death tolls, and Indonesia has turned to Singapore to source emergency oxygen. Russia, which has seen record numbers of fatalities several times last week, recorded 737 deaths in the past 24 hours, as Reuters reported. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.7 million, and by deaths that total 605,567. India is second in total cases at 30.6 million and third by fatalities at 403,281. Brazil has the third-highest caseload at 18.8 million, according to JHU data, and is second in deaths at 525,112. Mexico has fourth-highest death toll at 233,689 and 2.5 million cases. In Europe, Russia continues to pull ahead of the U.K. by deaths. Russia has 137,005 fatalities, while the U.K. has 128,495, making Russia the country with the fifth-highest death toll in the world and highest in Europe.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Indonesia bracing for worsening Covid-19 outbreak

JAKARTA (July 15): Indonesia is bracing for its Covid-19 outbreak to get worse after a near vertical climb in cases, a senior minister said on Thursday, warning that infections had spread faster than anticipated due to the more virulent Delta variant. The world's fourth most populous country is struggling to...
Public HealthSciDev.Net

COVID-19 spike in Indonesia begs faster vaccinations

Indonesia averages 30,000 new COVID-19 cases daily over past week. Barely 48 million vaccine doses administered for population of 276 million. Severe shortages of oxygen, equipment and health care workers reported. [NEW DELHI] Emergency oxygen supplies and a faster vaccination rollout are desperately needed in Indonesia, health experts say, amid...
BusinessMedicalXpress

Indonesia is new epicenter of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia

With the exception of Singapore, Southeast Asian countries have recorded unprecedented spikes in daily case numbers and deaths during the last several weeks. In April 2021, Thailand recorded an eight-fold increase in 7-day average daily new cases. The trend in the last few weeks have been worse. Malaysia's seven-day average daily new cases per million population more than doubled between May 1 (94.2 per million population) and July 11 (254.43 per million).
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Scoop: A rise in immigrant deaths from COVID-19

About 40% of undocumented immigrants who died on their way to the U.S. and ended up in a Falfurrias, Texas, morgue had contracted COVID-19 prior to their deaths. Details: A Noticias Telemundo Investiga report shows an increased incidence of coronavirus in the bodies of migrants recovered in border states, as the number of deceased John and Jane Does rises this summer.
Businessthedallasnews.net

Xinhua world news summary at 0030 GMT, July 15

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Hospital admissions and deaths due to COVID-19 have declined in Brazil thanks to progress in vaccination against the virus, Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) said on Wednesday. In its weekly bulletin on the pandemic, the federally-funded medical research facility said that for the first time since...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19 Pandemic Gests out of Control in Indonesia

The world’s largest island country, Indonesia, has struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to statistics, the country located in Southeast Asia has had 2,911,733 cases so far and more than 74 thousand deaths. Lately, it seems that things are starting to get out of control and yesterday, Indonesia had more than 51 thousand reported cases.
Public Healthomahanews.net

AIIMS senior doctor warns of explosion of Covid-19

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A senior doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could explode due to crowding during the festive season. "Idea of festivals is to share happiness, not COVID. For the next 1-2 years till...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Turn Sharply Up Locally, Across Texas

As COVID-19 continues to put more and more unvaccinated Texans in the hospital the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Delta variant now makes up 83% of all new cases in the U.S., a dramatic rise from 50% the week of July 3. The Texas...
Public Healthhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: New Restrictions for the Unvaccinated in Singapore

The resurgence of coronavirus cases has hit several locations that were successful in dealing with earlier outbreaks. That includes Singapore where authorities have suddenly changed course from a focus on re-opening the economy to increasing restrictions. If you’re not vaccinated, stay home. That’s the blunt message from Singapore’s Health Ministry,...
Public Healththecantonherald.com

New COVID-19 cases rising sharply

Largely because of the delta variant of COVID-19 and a large percentage of unvaccinated Texans, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas rose sharply in the past week, with 22,773 new cases reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University. That’s close to double the number of ...
Texas Statethedallasnews.net

U.S. Texas capital raises coronavirus protocols as cases spike

HOUSTON, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Austin, the capital city of U.S. state of Texas, raised the city's coronavirus risk-based guidelines on Thursday as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spiked in recent days. According to the city's public health officials, the new guidelines urge unvaccinated people to avoid nonessential travel and take...
Public Healthcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Says It Has No Cases of Delta Variant

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, says Jamaica has recorded no cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that is blamed for a new wave of deaths and infections globally. Tufton said that the Ministry has arranged for the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the US-based Centers...
Public Healthstjohnsource.com

BVI Records 3 COVID Deaths in One Day as Outbreak Continues

The British Virgin Islands announced three more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing that territory’s number of fatalities from the virus to 17. Three men – ages 39, 45, and 49 – died Saturday at the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital in Tortola, the Ministry of Health and Social Development said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy