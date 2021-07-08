Deaths in Indonesia from COVID-19 raises sharply

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 184 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.95 million. Russia and Indonesia again suffered record one-day death tolls, and Indonesia has turned to Singapore to source emergency oxygen. Russia, which has seen record numbers of fatalities several times last week, recorded 737 deaths in the past 24 hours, as Reuters reported. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.7 million, and by deaths that total 605,567. India is second in total cases at 30.6 million and third by fatalities at 403,281. Brazil has the third-highest caseload at 18.8 million, according to JHU data, and is second in deaths at 525,112. Mexico has fourth-highest death toll at 233,689 and 2.5 million cases. In Europe, Russia continues to pull ahead of the U.K. by deaths. Russia has 137,005 fatalities, while the U.K. has 128,495, making Russia the country with the fifth-highest death toll in the world and highest in Europe.