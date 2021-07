Deadline approaching to apply for the state's debt-free community college program. The deadline to apply for the state's debt-free community college program is approaching. Danbury Senator Julie Kushner says the initiative enables qualified students to receive funds to cover the gap between federal, state and institutional aid and the full cost of attending community college. The deadline to apply is this Thursday. The program is open to Connecticut high school graduates who are first time college students, have completed the FASFA form and plan to attend community college full time. A full-time program is 12 or more credits per semester. Applicants must be in good academic standing and be participating in a degree or credit-bearing certificate program.