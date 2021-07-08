Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland, TX

Nueva Vista issue to come before the City Council

By Stewart Doreen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Midland City Council is scheduled to make a decision regarding annexation and potential rezoning of land where the Nueva Vista Golf Course currently resides. The decision is impactful to residents in west/northwest Midland, specifically those living in Grasslands subdivisions. Many are opposed to plans to redevelop the property, specifically those that add housing to the acreage where the 18-hole golf course – therefore green space – occupies.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Midland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exclusionary Zoning#Nueva Vista#The Midland City Council#Ae#Grassland Estates#Grasslands Estates#The Blue Ridge Apartments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Golf
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy