Nueva Vista issue to come before the City Council
On Tuesday, the Midland City Council is scheduled to make a decision regarding annexation and potential rezoning of land where the Nueva Vista Golf Course currently resides. The decision is impactful to residents in west/northwest Midland, specifically those living in Grasslands subdivisions. Many are opposed to plans to redevelop the property, specifically those that add housing to the acreage where the 18-hole golf course – therefore green space – occupies.www.mrt.com
