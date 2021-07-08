Cancel
IDnow joins IDunion network to build an open ecosystem for decentralised identity management

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDnow announces its participation in the IDunion network, which aims to build an open ecosystem for decentralised identity management. For the IDunion network, central aspects of implementation are security, cost-effectiveness, user-friendliness and privacy compliant use of identity data. IDnow has joined forces with other industry experts through IDunion to drive a shared vision of digital identities that is aligned with European values and regulations.

