Vigilante is the second company in nine months to join the ZeroFox family, extending ZeroFox’s full spectrum threat intelligence and dark web leadership. ZeroFox, the leader in External Threat Intelligence and Protection, is proud to announce that it has joined forces with Vigilante, a globally recognized expert in Dark Web Threat Intelligence, adding to its intelligence portfolio. Vigilante is the second company to join the ZeroFox family in the last three quarters, following the merger with Cyveillance that was announced in October 2020. With over a decade of experience in targeted threat hunting and cultivating trusted personas within the underground economy, Vigilante fulfills demanding intelligence requirements for a broad range of companies across a diverse array of industries, including many of the Fortune 50. Vigilante’s global team of expert operatives and analysts will be integrated with ZeroFox to enable access to unique data sets and exotic threat research unattainable by any other provider. ZeroFox’s now-enhanced platform delivers the industry’s most robust ability to understand public attack surface exposure and protect organizations from dark web activity at an even greater scale.