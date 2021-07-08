A Comprehensive Guide to the Thunder's Future Draft Picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the largest assembled treasure troves of NBA Draft picks in league history.

The Thunder own a remarkable 36 picks over the next seven years. They own 18 first and second round picks.

Keeping track of 36 draft picks can be tough, and that's not even accounting for protections, swaps, etc.

Here is a comprehensive guide to Oklahoma City's future pick stash:

2021 NBA Draft

2022 NBA Draft

RoundFromDeal

1

Clippers*

Paul George trade

1

Suns**

Chris Paul trade

2

Own

--

Details:

* — Unprotected

** — Top 12 protected. If not conveyed, then the a 2023 pick will be top 10 protected, a 2024 will be top-eight protected or will become unprotected in 2025.

2023 NBA Draft

Details:

* — Thunder own right to swap.

** — Top-14 protected. If not conveyed, protection with be top-14 in 2024 and 2025 before converting to 2025 and 2026 second rounders.

*** — If not conveyed, it will have the same protections in 2024 and 2025 before becoming unprotected in 2026.

^ — Thunder own more favorable option between the two.

2024 NBA Draft

Details:

* — Top-four protected. If not conveyed, will convert to 2024 and 2025 second round picks.

** — Unprotected.

2025 NBA Draft

Details:

* — Thunder have right to swap between Houston (Protected top-10) or Los Angeles picks.

** — Top-six protected. If not conveyed, will be top-four protected in 2026 and 2027. If not conveyed, Sixers will convey a 2027 second round pick.

*** — Protected 31-55.

2026 NBA Draft

Details:

* — Top-four protected. If not conveyed, converts to a 2026 second-round pick.

** — Unprotected.

2027 NBA Draft