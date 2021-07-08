Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

1Strategy achieves AWS Security Competency status and validates expertise in delivering secure solutions

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article1Strategy announced that it has achieved AWS Security Competency status. This designation validates 1Strategy’s comprehensive experience and expertise in delivering secure solutions. AWS Security Competency Partners help customers take advantage of intelligent and secure solutions at each stage of cloud adoption—from migration through ongoing daily management. The need for secure...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aws#Aws Partners#Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Chicago, ILcrowdfundinsider.com

Chicago’s Startup Paro, a Provider of On-Demand Financial Expertise, Secures $25M via Series B

Has announced a $25 million Series B funding round. The rapidly-growing startup offers businesses with flexible finance solutions through teams of remote finance professionals in order to help them address problems and support their ongoing growth. Paro, a Chicago-based startup “disrupting” the way firms access “on-demand” financial expertise, confirms that...
Healthaithority.com

Strive Health Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Strive Health is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information. Strive Health, the national leader in value-based kidney care, announced its CareMultiplier platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. “In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Rigorous Audit Validates Bitaccess As A Trusted And Secure SaaS Solution For The Bitcoin ATM Industry

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Bitaccess , the leading enterprise platform for Bitcoin ATM operations, announced that the company has successfully completed System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1® and SOC 2 audits conducted by independent auditor BARR Advisory, P.A. Bitaccess is the only company in the crypto ATM industry to have achieved this milestone.
ComputersData Center Knowledge

How to Optimize Cloud Storage Costs

For more expert advice on optimizing cloud computing costs, read our Cloud Cost Optimization: Best Practices for IT Pros report. Moving data to the cloud can be a great way to save money. With costs that are measured in mere pennies per gigabyte, cloud storage may be much less expensive--not to mention more reliable and easier to manage--than on-premise storage infrastructure. Yet those pennies-per-gigabyte add up over time. If you’re not careful to control your cloud storage costs, you may end with a total storage bill that far exceeds what you were hoping for.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Cloud (in)security: Avoiding common cloud misconfigurations

In 2020, digital transformation across all sectors accelerated at lightning speed out of sheer necessity. As a result of this collective cloud scramble, security likely took a back seat to the urgent need to pivot to a fully remote workforce during the height of the pandemic. Now, as we start...
Softwaredevops.com

Cycloid Brings Open DevOps Framework to the US and UK

Cycloid, a Paris, France-based provider of an open framework for implementing DevOps best practices, today announced it is expanding its operations into the U.S. and United Kingdom. Benjamin Brial, founder of Cycloid, said the Cycloid framework provides a lightweight approach to striking a balance between enabling developers to employ the...
Softwaremartechseries.com

IBM Adds Enhanced Data Protection to FlashSystem to Help Thwart Cyberattacks

Integrates IBM Safeguarded Copy with the FlashSystem family to give organizations enhanced data protection and the capability to recover quickly from cyberattacks;. Unveils new Storage as a Service offerings to give organizations easy on-ramp to FlashSystem technology and hybrid cloud. IBM announced it is bringing advanced data protection capabilities to...
TechnologyNetwork World

Hybrid cloud success: 5 things to forget about, 4 things to remember

OK, let's say you're a CIO who's promoted hybrid cloud computing in your company. Then along came all these news stories that call into question the whole notion of cloud economies. Do you send some covert IT team to block the news from the CFO's computer, or do you deal with it? Hopefully, the latter.
Businessaithority.com

Wipro to Invest $1 Billion to Expand Cloud Transformation Capability, Launches Wipro Fullstride Cloud Services

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years. As the cloud opportunity accelerates, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services brings together the full portfolio of Wipro’s cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients. This commitment builds on Wipro’s existing and extensive cloud business with clients and significantly expands the investment with its partners and hyperscalers, creating industry solutions that accelerate results for mutual clients.
SoftwareItproportal

Why automation is key to keeping applications secure in the cloud-native era

In the past year, we saw a surge in digital transformation that reflected the accelerated delivery of many organizations’ multiyear technology roadmaps. McKinsey claims we’ve now passed a tipping point that may have forever adjusted business operations. The use of multicloud environments and cloud-native architectures based on microservices, containers, and Kubernetes is at the heart of this transformation. While these approaches undoubtedly help DevOps teams drive digital agility and faster time-to-market, they also introduce new application security challenges that represent a serious risk.
Softwarejaxenter.com

The 7 tenets of serverless data

As the industry moves towards DevOps, full-stack, and Serverless, there is a responsibility for the application team to do everything. Every data service will now start to claim serverless. Let’s explore the seven tenets of serverless data and hopefully provide some guidance about data in a serverless architecture. Serverless, as...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Understanding the landscape of cloud security

As a catalyst for change, the pandemic has proved highly effective in influencing business mindsets to accept the viability of remote working. With no choice but to rethink working practices to ensure business continuity, IT management departments across the country were suddenly pushed into investigating, instigating and accelerating cloud computing strategies. As a result, there has been a huge increase in companies moving to the cloud – almost 70% of organizations have stepped up the pace of their digital transformation plans in some way as a result of COVID-19.
Internetaithority.com

Cofense Delivers Industry’s First Cloud-Native Email Security for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace

Cofense, the leading provider of phishing detection and response (PDR) solutions, launched Cofense Protect MSP, a phishing protection solution that’s designed for managed services providers (MSPs) tasked with protecting small and medium businesses (SMBs) against phishing attacks. With 96% of all cyberattacks starting with phishing, and 1.5 million phishing websites created every month, MSPs need a solution that is easy to deploy, requires no ongoing maintenance, offers monthly billing, offers a single interface for training and protection technology, and is designed with multi-tenancy functionality – that’s Cofense Protect MSP.
Technologyaithority.com

Prime TSR Achieves AWS Migration Competency

Prime TSR Announced That It Has Achieved The AWS Migration Competency. Prime TSR announced that it has achieved the AWS Migration Competency. This accreditation recognizes Prime TSR’s ability to provide the technical expertise required to help enterprise, SMB, and startup businesses successfully move to AWS as they navigate all phases of complex migration projects’ planning, execution, and optimization.
Softwareaithority.com

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Adoption Swells as Enterprises Seek to Lower Costs Through Automation; IDP Market to Grow 55-65% in Next Year—Everest Group

The global market for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), estimated at US$700-750 million in 2020, is expected to grow at a rate of 55-65% over the next year, according to Everest Group. Cost impact is now the key driver for IDP adoption as enterprises seek to realize tangible benefits from the technology, closely followed by improving operational efficiency and productivity.
ComputersHPCwire

Ansys Expands Cloud Footprint to Support AWS Arm-based Graviton2 Processors

July 19, 2021 — Together with Arm, Ansys is providing state-of-the-art simulation solutions for AWS Graviton2 processors — empowering Ansys customers with more affordable access to Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing resources. The collaboration marks the first availability of Ansys’ electronic design automation (EDA) semiconductor simulation solutions on the Arm Neoverse architecture, empowering engineering teams to improve design efficiency and ensure optimum chip performance.
ElectronicsPosted by
Daily Herald

Motorola Solutions improves video security systems

CHICAGO -- Motorola Solutions said Monday it added the Compass Decision Management System to its video security and analytics portfolio. Compass provides organizations with security intelligence that helps users prevent human error by outlining standard procedures, automating incident reporting and highlighting key performance indicators, the company said. These measures help employees achieve effective and consistent outcomes.
Softwareaithority.com

CyberRatings Announces First-of-its-kind Cloud Test Focused on Firewall as a Service and Zero Trust Network Access

CyberRatings.org, the non-profit entity dedicated to providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy, has published its first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) rating. CyberRatings conducted an independent test of Zscaler’s Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), including its Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) capabilities using Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access. Zscaler earned a ‘AA’ rating overall, with components of the test achieving ‘AA’ to ‘AAA’ ratings.
ComputersCIO

Enabling IT Modernization with VMware Cloud on AWS

As the demand for cloud and cloud-compatible services continues to grow across departments within organizations, cloud adoption rates are steadily rising and IT decision makers are realizing that they no longer need to be solely reliant on physical data centers. This has led countless organizations to shrink their data center footprints.
Businessaithority.com

Cube Dev Raises $15.5 Million To Help Companies Build Applications With Cloud Data Warehouses

Company to expand open source platform and introduce new SaaS offering; technology solves development complexity with “headless” analytics API. Cube Dev, the open-source company behind the popular Cube.js data tool, announced $15.5 million in funding to scale go-to-market activities and accelerate the development of its first commercial product that helps customers build applications powered by cloud data warehouses with greater speed and flexibility.

Comments / 0

Community Policy