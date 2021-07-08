1Strategy achieves AWS Security Competency status and validates expertise in delivering secure solutions

For more expert advice on optimizing cloud computing costs, read our Cloud Cost Optimization: Best Practices for IT Pros report. Moving data to the cloud can be a great way to save money. With costs that are measured in mere pennies per gigabyte, cloud storage may be much less expensive--not to mention more reliable and easier to manage--than on-premise storage infrastructure. Yet those pennies-per-gigabyte add up over time. If you’re not careful to control your cloud storage costs, you may end with a total storage bill that far exceeds what you were hoping for.