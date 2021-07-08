Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westmoreland County, VA

Northern Neck broadband expansion project breaks ground

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDhPj_0arV7qRn00

WARSAW, Va. -- Work is starting on a project that aims to bring fiber-optic broadband to thousands of Northern Neck homes and businesses.

Gov. Ralph Northam joined Dominion Energy Virginia, All Points Broadband, and Northern Neck Electric Cooperative to celebrate the first phase of the project that aims to bring internet access to all remaining unserved locations in King George, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland counties.

The project will use a $10 million grant from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative with federal and local funding and private investment.

Dominion Energy is installing over 200 miles of fiber from Fredericksburg to Kilmarnock.

All Points Broadband will lease the “middle-mile” fiber and install the network’s “last mile."

Comments / 0

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westmoreland County, VA
City
Kilmarnock, VA
County
Richmond County, VA
Richmond County, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Westmoreland County, VA
Government
City
Warsaw, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Energy Virginia#Points Broadband
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Telecommunication
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy