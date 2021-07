NEW YORK – Natera on Tuesday said it has launched a proposed follow-on public offering of $350 million of shares of its common stock. The company hasn't yet priced the offering. However, in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Natera said that the closing sale price of its stock on July 19 was $106.58 per share, so the offering would be for 3,283,918 shares of its common stock at that assumed price.