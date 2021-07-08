Cancel
Oshkosh, WI

Lifest returns to Oshkosh after pandemic year away

By Jonathan Gneiser
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 12 days ago
The Sunnyview Expo Center is alive with the sounds of music as the popular Christian music fetival Lifest returns.

Organizers are excited to welcome music lovers back after having to cancel last year's festival due to the pandemic.

"We have people here that are Catholic, Lutheran, Baptist, non-denominational, Assembly of God, and lots of people that don’t know God or go to church at all," said Bob Lenz, president and founder of Lifest. "They know it’s a safe place, and know everyone is welcome. You are invited to this party. This is a party with a purpose."

Along with four music stages, there's a kids stage, a food art area, competitions, basketball games, volleyball tournaments, Lenz said.

"If you’re a student, this is a party that you'll have a blast at but you don’t have to hide it from your parents," he said. "If you’re an adult, this is a place that you feel safe. It’s family friendly, it’s uplifting, and it’s encouraging."

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the music festival, which runs through Sunday.

"This is a place to come and be refreshed and renewed and be with people and break the isolation and come together and party," Lenz said.

Mental Health
NBC 26 WGBA

Improving mental health through music

Whether it's a rock cover or a classical Baroque piece, the art of music can help people struggling with mental health issues. “There’s something about music that connects us," said Jim Collar, who sits on the board of directors for the Wisconsin Area Music Industry. "It’s a form of communication unlike any other."

