Saban Films takes ‘Ida Red’ for North America and UK

By John Hazelton
Screendaily
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaban Films has acquired North American and UK rights to Ida Red, an action thriller starring Josh Hartnett, Frank Grillo and Melissa Leo. John Swab wrote and directed the film, set to get its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival on August 11. Shot last year in Oklahoma during...

