‘Cow’: Cannes Review
Andrea Arnold chews the cud with Luma, a dairy cow, in this intriguing documentary. Dir: Andrea Arnold. UK. 2021. 94 mins. Andrea Arnold’s marginalised characters often feel powerless in their hostile environments — but all of them had more agency than the subject of her documentary debut. The intriguing, sometimes inscrutable, ultimately despondent Cow follows a dairy cow named Luma as she goes about her day, closely minded by her handlers who make sure she’s milked and impregnated at regular intervals. Eschewing any semblance of a narrative — and refusing to make the animal artificially “adorable” to appeal to viewers — the film is open to multiple interpretations, although it seems likely Arnold has found in Luma her latest wild creature longing to be free.www.screendaily.com
Comments / 0