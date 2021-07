The House Democratic Caucus chairman Tuesday said the first hearing of the new Jan. 6 select committee will test the GOP on whether they truly "back the blue" as they claim. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said if Republicans stand by law enforcement, as they claim, then they should stand with the brave police officers who will testify next week before the House on their harrowing experiences fighting off a mob at the Capitol six months ago.