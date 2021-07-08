Cancel
Gainesville, TX

Gainesville to host Morning Market this weekend

Gainesville Daily Register
Gainesville Daily Register
 12 days ago
Vendor Double P Farms is expected to be back at the Gainesville Farmers Market selling its farm-fresh goods Saturday, July 10, according to City Secretary Diana Alcala. Courtesy photo

Have a hankering for some fresh produce? Head down to the Gainesville Farmers Market this weekend.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 10, vendors are expected to be at the downtown market, 215 W. Elm St., until sold out, said City Secretary Diana Alcala.

Alcala said she decided to try something different and advertise the morning event as an “official market” on a specific day to not only attract more vendors but to let people know when might be a good time to visit the local market.

Vendors are allowed to come and set up whenever they want, she said.

Alcala said she thinks the new event is going to go “really well.” Within the first 10 minutes of posting the event on social media this week, Alcala had received two application requests, she said.

It cost $100 for the year to have a space in the pavilion. There are 20 spots available, according to Alcala. A food truck space is $300 for 12 months and includes water and electricity, the city’s website shows.

Alcala said for those interested in participating Saturday, applications need to be turned in by noon Friday, July 9.

Applications can be found online at https://www.gainesville.tx.us/835/Farmers-Market or picked up from Alcala at the Gainesville Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. during business hours which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Saturday is also movie night at the market. Disney’s Incredibles 2 will be showing for free at the downtown venue. The movie will be shown at dark and is sponsored by KGAF Radio.

Alcala said if the Saturday morning market is successful, she plans to piggyback off the designated movie nights and host markets on the mornings of those planned events.

“I really hope it takes off,” Alcala said. “I’m pretty excited.”

