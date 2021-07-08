Cancel
Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners blank New York Yankees in combined one-hitter

Rookie Logan Gilbert allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 4-0 Thursday afternoon.

Kyle Seager, Dylan Moore and Mitch Haniger homered for the Mariners, who salvaged the finale of the three-game series.

Gilbert (3-2), a first-round draft pick in 2018, didn’t allow a walk and struck out a career-high eight in his longest of 10 starts this season.

The only hit the right-hander gave up was a leadoff double down the left-field line to Giancarlo Stanton in the second inning. Gilbert then hit the next batter, Luke Voit, with a pitch. Stanton advanced to third on Gleyber Torres’ flyout to center but Gilbert struck out Gio Urshela and got Brett Gardner to ground out to short to end the inning.

MLB power rankings: Dodgers, Brewers surge into Week 14

Gilbert didn’t allow a baserunner over his final five innings, retiring the last 18 batters he faced.

Right-handers Paul Sewald and Kendall Graveman each pitched a hitless inning of relief to wrap up the victory. Graveman hit DJ LeMahieu with a pitch with one out in the ninth, prompting some ill will between the teams, but got Aaron Judge to ground into a game-ending double play.

Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery (3-4) struggled early before finding his rhythm. Montgomery gave up three runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings, with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Seager went deep with two outs in the first inning, hitting the first pitch he saw from Montgomery just over the glove of leaping outfielder Gardner in straightaway center.

In the second, Luis Torrens lined a two-out single to left field and Moore snapped an 0-for-20 skid by hitting a 1-1 pitch deep to left-center to make it 3-0.

Haniger lined a one-out single to center in the third and advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Montgomery struck out Seager and got Ty France to ground out to end the inning.

Montgomery didn’t allow another hit.

Haniger hit a solo shot to left with one out in the eighth off Yankees left-hander Wandy Peralta to cap the scoring.

–Field Level Media

