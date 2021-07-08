Orlando Magic closing in on hiring Jamahl Mosley as next head coach
The Orlando Magic have conducted a wide-ranging interview process to replace recently-departed head coach Steve Clifford .
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, said process will likely result in Orlando hiring former Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley.
“The Orlando Magic are closing in on Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley and he’s emerged as the strong front-runner to become the franchise’s next head coach, sources told ESPN on Thursday,” the NBA insider reported . “Conversations are ongoing, but Mosley, 42, has separated himself in the organization’s process.”
Mosley was initially a candidate to be promoted as Rick Carlisle’s replacement once the longtime Dallas Mavericks head coach resigned earlier in the summer . Once Dallas brought in Jason Kidd to replace Carlisle, it became clear that Mosley had no future in Big D.Also Read:
A former undrafted free agent from Colorado, the 42-year-old Mosley played overseas before jumping into the coaching ranks with the Denver Nuggets on the player development side back in 2005. He’s been an assistant with Dallas since 2014 and previously worked with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Known for his ability to develop young players, Mosley should be a tremendous fit with the rebuilding Orlando Magic
Orlando dealt away veterans Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic ahead of the March NBA trade deadline. It is going to be relying on 2020 first-round pick Cole Anthony, young wing R.J. Hampton and two lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft to build around moving forward.
