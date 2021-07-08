Baby monitor records tree crashing into Louisiana home, sending debris falling inside 5-month-old’s room
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WSVN) — A baby monitor captured the scary moments a tree fell onto a Louisiana home, sending debris flying inside an infant’s room.. Courtney Buchholtz shared the video to Facebook showing her son Cannon sleeping in his crib, when suddenly, a tree knocked down by a storm falls through the roof of the home, sending debris and insulation from the ceiling falling into the crib.wsvn.com
